Avani Paralympics 2024: अवनि लेखरा से बाकी बचे दो मैचों में भी मेडल की उम्मीद, पिता और पूर्व कोच ने कही यह बात

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Paralympian shooter Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the Women’s 10m air rifle event at #ParisParalympics2024

Paralympian Gold Medalist Avani Lekhara's former coach Chandrashekhar says, "I congratulate Avani, her family and the entire nation. She is… pic.twitter.com/6WwGyy1Mmq— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2024