Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 X Review: 'फुल पैसा वसूल', हॉरर कॉमेडी का चला जादू, फैंस ने पास की भूल भुलैया 3

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Review

FIRST HALF

Decent!

The duo of #KartikAaryan & #ArunKushwah looks good & entertaining 😄#TriptiiDimri & others are good too ✌️

Visuals & Production Values 👍

New cast additions 👏

Interval sets the way for 2nd Half ✌️#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review pic.twitter.com/bElMWbnlfd