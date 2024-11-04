फोकस
Iran: हिजाब के विरोध में कपड़े उतारने वाली लड़की कहां है? छात्रा की सुरक्षा पर बढ़ी चिंता

Iran University Girl Viral Video यूनिवर्सिटी में अर्धनग्न (Iran Student strips to Underwear) घूमने के आरोप में पुलिस ने अहौ दारयाई नामक लड़की को हिरासत में ले लिया है। यह घटना 2 नवंबर की बताई जा रही है। कुछ दिनों पहले पुलिस ने कहा था कि छात्रा गंभीर मानसिक दबाव (मेंटल हेल्थ इश्यू) में थी। पूछताछ के बाद उसे मनोरोग अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।

By Jagran News Edited By: Piyush Kumar Updated: Mon, 04 Nov 2024 12:54 PM (IST)
Iran University Viral Video: हिजाब के खिलाफ लड़की ने उतारे कपड़े।(फोटो सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया)
डिजिटल डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। Iran University Girl। शरिया कानून को सख्ती से लागू करने वाले ईरान में कुछ दिनों पहले एक ऐसी घटना घटी, जिसने पूरी दुनिया को हैरान कर दिया। हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ जिसमें दावा किया गया कि ईरान के इस्लामिक आजाद यूनिवर्सिटी में एक छात्रा, इनरवियर पहनकर कैंपस में घूम रही है।

दावा किया गया कि लड़की ने इस्लामिक परिधान (हिजाब) के विरोध में अपने कपड़े उतारे। बताया जा रहा है कि लड़की का नाम अहौ दारयाई है।

मानसिक दबाव में थी छात्रा : पुलिस

जानकारी के मुताबिक, यूनिवर्सिटी में अर्धनग्न (Iran Student strips to Underwear) घूमने के आरोप में पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया है। बता दें कि ईरान में हिजाब न पहनने से जेल की सजा है। कुछ दिनों पहले पुलिस ने कहा था कि छात्रा गंभीर मानसिक दबाव (मेंटल हेल्थ इश्यू) से जूझ थी। पूछताछ के बाद उसे मनोरोग अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।

कहां है अहौ दारयाई?

यूनिवर्सिटी के अधिकारियों  ने भी कहा कि महिला मानसिक स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी समस्याओं से पीड़ित थी। भले ही ईरान की पुलिस बोल रही है कि लड़की मनोरोग अस्पताल में है, लेकिन अभी तक इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है कि वो कहां है।

पुलिस ने अहौ दारयाई को किया था परेशान!

ईरान के पत्रकार मसीह अलीनेजाद ने इस घटना पर कहा कि ईरान में यूनिवर्सिटी मोरैलिटी पुलिस ने हिजाब ठीक से न पहनने के लिए अहौ दारयाई को परेशान किया था।

अहौ दारयाई ने बदला लेने के लिए ऐसा किया। यह घटना ईरानी की महिलाओं की आजादी की लड़ाई के लिए एक महत्वपूर्ण घटना है। अलीनेजाद ने यह भी बताया कि यह घटना तेहरान की साइंस और रिसर्च यूनिवर्सिटी की है।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठनों ने हिरासत का किया विरोध

छात्रा की हिरासत पर कई अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगठनों ने भी चिंता जाहिर की है।  एमनेस्टी ईरान ने छात्रा की तुरंत रिहाई की मांग की है। मानवाधिकार संस्था ने शनिवार को एक्स पर पोस्ट में लिखा, "ईरान के अधिकारियों को विश्वविद्यालय की उस छात्रा को तुरंत और बिना शर्त रिहा करना चाहिए, जिसे 2 नवंबर को हिंसक तरीके से गिरफ्तार किया गया। वहीं, यह भी सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि वह अपने परिवार और एक वकील से संपर्क करने में सक्षम हो।"

ईरान के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र की विशेष दूत माई सातो ने अपने एक्स अकाउंट पर लिखा,"वह इस घटना की बारीकी से निगरानी करेंगी, जिसमें यह भी शामिल होगा कि अधिकारी इस पर कैसे प्रतिक्रिया देते हैं।"

