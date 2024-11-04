Iran: हिजाब के विरोध में कपड़े उतारने वाली लड़की कहां है? छात्रा की सुरक्षा पर बढ़ी चिंता
Iran University Girl Viral Video यूनिवर्सिटी में अर्धनग्न (Iran Student strips to Underwear) घूमने के आरोप में पुलिस ने अहौ दारयाई नामक लड़की को हिरासत में ले लिया है। यह घटना 2 नवंबर की बताई जा रही है। कुछ दिनों पहले पुलिस ने कहा था कि छात्रा गंभीर मानसिक दबाव (मेंटल हेल्थ इश्यू) में थी। पूछताछ के बाद उसे मनोरोग अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।
मानसिक दबाव में थी छात्रा : पुलिसजानकारी के मुताबिक, यूनिवर्सिटी में अर्धनग्न (Iran Student strips to Underwear) घूमने के आरोप में पुलिस ने उसे हिरासत में ले लिया है। बता दें कि ईरान में हिजाब न पहनने से जेल की सजा है। कुछ दिनों पहले पुलिस ने कहा था कि छात्रा गंभीर मानसिक दबाव (मेंटल हेल्थ इश्यू) से जूझ थी। पूछताछ के बाद उसे मनोरोग अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।
A student at Iran’s University of Science and Research was accosted by Islamic Regime morality police for showing her hair beneath her hijab. They tore her clothes as they attacked her.— The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 2, 2024
So in protest she took her clothes off and stood in the square in nothing but her underwear.… pic.twitter.com/K7x6glNccG
कहां है अहौ दारयाई?
पुलिस ने अहौ दारयाई को किया था परेशान!ईरान के पत्रकार मसीह अलीनेजाद ने इस घटना पर कहा कि ईरान में यूनिवर्सिटी मोरैलिटी पुलिस ने हिजाब ठीक से न पहनने के लिए अहौ दारयाई को परेशान किया था।
#Tehran 02 Nov 2024 ;Iranian University Protest, Woman Strips to Undergarments Amid Tensions Over Hijab Laws.— Kanwaljit Arora (@mekarora) November 3, 2024
A young Iranian woman stripped down to her underwear at Islamic Azad University, reportedly in defiance of #Iran’s strict dress code.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps… pic.twitter.com/BHtoHErbS1