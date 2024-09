FunTouchOS 15 बीटा वर्जन लॉन्च, वीवो के इन स्मार्टफोन को सबसे पहले मिलेगा Android 15 अपडेट

Funtouch OS 15 is here, bringing a smoother, more intuitive experience with a sleek, organized design. Get a quick look at the key highlights.【🎁Follow and repost to win an Amazon gift card worth RS.1000】#vivo #Technology #FuntouchOS15 #NewEraofSmooth pic.twitter.com/IXU3daGenH— Funtouch OS (@FuntouchOS_IN) September 30, 2024