2025 App Store Awards: Apple ने Tiimo को दिया बेस्ट एप का अवॉर्ड, गेम में Pokemon ने मारी बाजी
टेक्नोलॉजी डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। Apple ने 2025 App Store Awards के 17 विनर्स का एलान कर दिया है। इससे पहले कंपनी ने पिछले महीने सभी फाइनलिस्ट्स के नामों की घोषणा की थी। एपल का कहना है कि इस साल ऐप्स और गेम्स को अवॉर्ड देने के लिए उन्होंने इन एप्स को विशेषतौर पर टेक्नीकल इंजेन्यूइटी (सरलता) और कल्चरल इंपैक्ट के पैमानों पर परखा है।
दिग्गज टेक कंपनी का कहना है कि हर विनर को एप स्टोर एडिटर्स ने बहुत बढ़िया इनोवेशन, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस और डिजाइन के लिए चुना है।
2025 App Store Awards की लिस्ट
App कैटगरी के विनर्स
iPhone App of the Year: Tiimo, from tiimo
iPad App of the Year: Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V.
Mac App of the Year: Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc.
Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: Explore POV, from James Hustler
Apple Watch App of the Year: Strava, from Strava, Inc.
Apple TV App of the Year: HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC
गेम कैटगरी के विनर्स
iPhone Game of the Year: Pokemon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company
iPad Game of the Year: DREDGE, from Black Salt Games
Mac Game of the Year: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT S.A.
Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper
Apple Arcade Game of the Year: WHAT THE CLASH?, from Triband ApS
कल्चरल इंपैक्ट विनर्स
Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser
Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious
despelote from Panic, Inc.
Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes
Focus Friend by Hank Green
StoryGraph from The StoryGraph
