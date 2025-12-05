2025 App Store Awards: Apple ने Tiimo को दिया बेस्ट एप का अवॉर्ड, गेम में Pokemon ने मारी बाजी

दिग्गज टेक कंपनी का कहना है कि हर विनर को एप स्टोर एडिटर्स ने बहुत बढ़िया इनोवेशन, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस और डिजाइन के लिए चुना है।

2025 App Store Awards की लिस्ट

App कैटगरी के विनर्स

iPhone App of the Year: Tiimo, from tiimo

iPad App of the Year: Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V.

Mac App of the Year: Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: Explore POV, from James Hustler

Apple Watch App of the Year: Strava, from Strava, Inc.

Apple TV App of the Year: HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

गेम कैटगरी के विनर्स

iPhone Game of the Year: Pokemon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company

iPad Game of the Year: DREDGE, from Black Salt Games

Mac Game of the Year: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT S.A.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: WHAT THE CLASH?, from Triband ApS

कल्चरल इंपैक्ट विनर्स

Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser

Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious

despelote from Panic, Inc.

Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes

Focus Friend by Hank Green

StoryGraph from The StoryGraph

