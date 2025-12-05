Language
    2025 App Store Awards: Apple ने Tiimo को दिया बेस्ट एप का अवॉर्ड, गेम में Pokemon ने मारी बाजी

    By Subhash Gariya Edited By: Subhash Gariya
    Updated: Fri, 05 Dec 2025 12:06 PM (IST)

    2025 App Store Awards के विनर्स का एलान हो गया है। इस साल आईफोन की के लिए बेस्ट एप का अवॉर्ड Tiimo को मिला है। इसके साथ ही आईफोन के लिए बेस्ट गेम का अ ...और पढ़ें

    टेक्नोलॉजी डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। Apple ने 2025 App Store Awards के 17 विनर्स का एलान कर दिया है। इससे पहले कंपनी ने पिछले महीने सभी फाइनलिस्ट्स के नामों की घोषणा की थी। एपल का कहना है कि इस साल ऐप्स और गेम्स को अवॉर्ड देने के लिए उन्होंने इन एप्स को विशेषतौर पर टेक्नीकल इंजेन्यूइटी (सरलता) और कल्चरल इंपैक्ट के पैमानों पर परखा है।

    दिग्गज टेक कंपनी का कहना है कि हर विनर को एप स्टोर एडिटर्स ने बहुत बढ़िया इनोवेशन, यूजर एक्सपीरियंस और डिजाइन के लिए चुना है।

    2025 App Store Awards की लिस्ट

    App कैटगरी के विनर्स

    iPhone App of the Year: Tiimo, from tiimo

    iPad App of the Year: Detail, from Detail Technologies B.V.

    Mac App of the Year: Essayist, from Essayist Software Inc.

    Apple Vision Pro App of the Year: Explore POV, from James Hustler

    Apple Watch App of the Year: Strava, from Strava, Inc.

    Apple TV App of the Year: HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC

    गेम कैटगरी के विनर्स

    iPhone Game of the Year: Pokemon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company

    iPad Game of the Year: DREDGE, from Black Salt Games

    Mac Game of the Year: Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, from CD PROJEKT S.A.

    Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year: Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper

    Apple Arcade Game of the Year: WHAT THE CLASH?, from Triband ApS

    कल्चरल इंपैक्ट विनर्स

    Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser

    Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious

    despelote from Panic, Inc.

    Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes

    Focus Friend by Hank Green

    StoryGraph from The StoryGraph

