बारामती में भतीजा vs भतीजा, शरद पवार ने ढूंढ ली अजित पवार की काट! उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट में चौंकाने वाला नाम

Pune | Maharashtra State President of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil says, "As per instructions from Nation President Sharad Pawar, I am announcing the first list of NCP SP. Jayant Patil to contest from Islampur. Jitendra Awahad to contest from Mumbra. Anil… pic.twitter.com/q01WlOonQl