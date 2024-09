'Kharge जी, आपकी दीर्घायु की प्रार्थना करता हूं...लेकिन ये घटियापन है'; PM Modi पर टिप्पणी को लेकर शाह ने किया पलटवार

#WATCH | J&K: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We will fight to restore statehood...I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power..." https://t.co/dWzEVfQiV0 pic.twitter.com/ES85MtuTkL— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2024