Paris Olympics 2024: भारतीय मुक्केबाज निशांत को मिला 'धोखा', जजों के गलत फैसलों ने हरवाया!

When we Indians play in knockouts, we not only play against the opponent but also against the umpires/judges and the whole world.

Clear cheating; Nishant Dev was the clear winner. 💔

Ban this sport from the #OlympicGames.#Boxing #Olympics #NishantDev

pic.twitter.com/A73rcfjT2w— Vishal Mishra (@VishalIWF) August 4, 2024