मेडल जीतने के बाद दादी को है Manu Bhaker का इंतजार, पोती का जमकर करेंगी स्वागत, मनपसंद खाना खिलाने को हैं बेकरार

#WATCH | Haryana: Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker's grandmother says, "I bless her. She has done a great job. We will all welcome her once she is here. I will prepare a special food for her..."

Shooter Manu Bhaker wins bronze medal in Women's 10 M Air Pistol at #ParisOlympics2024