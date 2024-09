Diamond League final: चोटिल होने के बाद भी उतरे Neeraj Chopra, अब एक्स-रे शेयर कर किया खुलासा

ये भी पढ़ें: Diamond League Final: नीरज चोपड़ा फेकेंगे गोल्डन थ्रो! अविनाश साबले भी फाइनल में पेश करेंगे चुनौती

As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more.

On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful… pic.twitter.com/H8nRkUkaNM— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 15, 2024