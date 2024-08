It is an honour and privilege to be named as India's flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Leading the outstanding Indian contingent with the tricolour in my hands with millions around the world watching is a truly humbling opportunity and one that I will… pic.twitter.com/tQ49SSDTk1— Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 5, 2024