🇮🇳🔥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 𝗡𝗢. 𝟮 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗡𝗘𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗝 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗣𝗥𝗔? Neeraj Chopra advanced to the final of the men's javelin throw event thanks to a superb performance from him in the qualification round.

💪 He threw a distance of 89.34m in his first attempt to book his place in the final.… pic.twitter.com/EAcJscqCFc