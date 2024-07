'सबूत सामने लाएं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जाइये...', केदारनाथ में सोना चोरी के दावे पर मंदिर समिति की शंकराचार्य को चुनौती

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay says, "I respect Swami Avimukteshwaranand but he keeps holding press conferences throughout the day...Stoking controversy, create sensationalism and being in the news is a habit of Swami… https://t.co/Efo9oz6I7g pic.twitter.com/bQNHM5BtDS— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024