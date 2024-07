प्राइवेट नौकरी में 100 प्रतिशत आरक्षण वाले विधेयक से कर्नाटक सरकार का यू टर्न, सीएम ने डिलीट किया पोस्ट

#WATCH | Karnataka Labor Minister Santosh S Lad clarifies on CM Siddaramaiah's tweet (that appears to be deleted now).



He says, "At management (level), it has been decided to provide reservation to 50% of the people. At the non-management level, it has been decided to provide… pic.twitter.com/xKrSNQTY0T— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024