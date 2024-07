Parliament Session: 'भाजपा प्रायोजित हिंदू, लेकिन...', राहुल गांधी के बयान पर वेणुगोपाल ने ये क्या बोल दिया?

#WATCH | Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "... Not only Mikes, Sansad TV is not showing opposition at all. It is completely on the government's side, how can it be like that?"



On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament, he says, "Today in the entire speech, Rahul… pic.twitter.com/SrrreOiNzf— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024