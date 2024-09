VIDEO: बाढ़ का मुआयना करते वक्त बाल-बाल बचे सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू! पास से गुजर गई तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन

Andhra Pradesh CM @ncbn had a narrow escape when a speeding train passed just a few feet from him, while he was standing on a bridge beside a railway track. This incident took place during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Madhura Nagar, #Vijayawada. Chandrababu was… pic.twitter.com/s8aH0acEHX— V Chandramouli (@VChandramouli6) September 5, 2024