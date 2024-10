Baramulla Encounter: LOC पर सुरक्षाबल और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, दोनों तरफ से अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी; ऑपरेशन जारी

OP ROCK, #Baramulla



Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice along LOC in general area Uri, #Baramulla. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted… pic.twitter.com/o8upbKJGs9— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 20, 2024