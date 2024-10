Singham Again के ट्रेलर में 'रामायण' के सीन देखकर खड़े हुए फैंस के रोंगटे, अक्षय बने गरुण, कौन बना हनुमान?

A Mass Hysteria written all over it , single screens will go mad.,

Rohit shetty still the best director in bollywood when it comes to Massy Presentation and it was good to see #AkshayKumar entering the frame in his OG style,.#SinghamAgainTrailer pic.twitter.com/E63B2FngQg— DHARMENDRA SARAN (@DharmSaran123) October 7, 2024