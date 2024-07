माइक्रोसॉफ्ट का सर्वर ठप होने से एयरपोर्ट पर बुरे फंसे Arjun Rampal, दूसरी फ्लाइट के लिए करना पड़ा इंतजार

यह भी पढ़ें- चैंपियंस ऑफ चेंज से सम्मानित हुए Arjun Rampal, सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर जताया आभार

#WATCH | Microsoft outage affecting flight operations: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who arrived at the Mumbai airport; says, "Their servers are down, I don't know what has happened. I also have a ticket of another airline. I am going there..." pic.twitter.com/DqBBVU6r88— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024