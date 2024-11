Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan's tally of 6️⃣ catches today is the joint-most for any wicket-keeper in an ODI 🥇 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/SVZF1aMpt6

As commanding as it gets 💪@imabd28 and @SaimAyub7's brilliant innings lead Pakistan to a nine-wicket win with 141 balls to spare! 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/pgQ1o5qcTb