BGT 2024: मोहम्मद शमी नहीं खेल पाएंगे बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी! रोहित शर्मा के बयान ने मचाई खलबली

Rohit Sharma said "Shami had a setback & had swelling in his knees, that put him back a little bit & had to start again. He is at the NCA with doctors & physios. We don't want to bring undercooked Shami to Australia. We are keeping our fingers crossed". [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/gHNi16YT1K— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2024