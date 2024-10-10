फोकस
Ratan Tata Death: रतन टाटा के निधन पर क्रिकेटर्स ने जताया शोक, पढ़ें किसने क्‍या कहा

By Rajat Gupta Edited By: Rajat Gupta Updated: Thu, 10 Oct 2024 12:21 AM (IST)
रतन टाटा के निधन से देश में शोक की लहर। इमेज- सोशल मीडिया

 स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली। बुधवार देर रात एक खबर ने देशवासियों को निराश कर दिया। आधे से ज्‍यादा देश जब सो रहा था तब देख के सबसे बड़े बिजनेस टाइकून और टाटा संस के मानद चेयरमैन रतन टाटा ने अंतिम सांस ली। वह 86 साल के थे। लंबी बीमारी के बाद मुंबई के एक अस्‍पताल में उनका निधन हुआ। निधन की खबर आते ही देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। नेता, अभिनेता से लेकर क्रिकेटर्स तक ने रतन टाटा के निधन पर शोक जताया है।

His leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to ethics and values set a benchmark that will continue to inspire generations. His legacy will forever be… pic.twitter.com/wVeyGXQ9Ct— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2024

— Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 9, 2024
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 9, 2024

कैंडी अस्‍पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

बता दें कि रतन टाटा मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। बीते काफी समय से उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ी हुई थी। खबरों की मानें तो बुधवार को उनकी हालत और बिगड़ गई थी। वह आईसीयू में थे। डॉक्‍टरों की एक टीम उन पर नजर बनाए हुए थी।

