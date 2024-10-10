RIP Sir 🙏 Satnam Waheguru 🙏 Ratan Tata ji will always be in our hearts as one of the builders of modern India.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri #RatanTata . Thank you for showing us what it means to lead with integrity & compassion. Rest in peace, Sir 🙏 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/q3nw5sYJeG

His leadership, humility, and unwavering commitment to ethics and values set a benchmark that will continue to inspire generations. His legacy will forever be… pic.twitter.com/wVeyGXQ9Ct — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2024

Saddened by the loss of a great leader. Rest in peace, Mr. @RNTata2000 . Your kindness and contributions will always be remembered. 🙏

Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He wasn’t just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions. His dedication, integrity, and impact on India’s growth are unmatched. We’ve lost a giant, but his legacy will endure forever. Rest in peace.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 9, 2024

Rest in Peace to an Indian Icon, A role model to many & inspiration to the entire nation. Mr. Ratan Tata, Your legacy will continue to live on forever. pic.twitter.com/1Is2hgkBaZ— DK (@DineshKarthik) October 9, 2024

A huge loss to our nation on losing the legend, Shri #RatanTata . Heartfelt condolences to all his admirers across the globe. Om Shanti 🙏🏼💐 pic.twitter.com/iHwQlkmDvs— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 9, 2024

You were an absolute doyen. Thanks for everything, sir. Rest in peace #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/0ePU8lXa1H— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) October 9, 2024

We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/CvTRS3VYXp— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 9, 2024

RIP Sir 🙏 Satnam Waheguru pic.twitter.com/XBp3l8NRZD— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 9, 2024

कैंडी अस्‍पताल में ली अंतिम सांस

बता दें कि रतन टाटा मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। बीते काफी समय से उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ी हुई थी। खबरों की मानें तो बुधवार को उनकी हालत और बिगड़ गई थी। वह आईसीयू में थे। डॉक्‍टरों की एक टीम उन पर नजर बनाए हुए थी।

