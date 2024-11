RCB के ड्रेसिंग रूम में होगा महायुद्ध, फ्रेंचाइजी ने दो दुश्मनों को किया टीम में शामिल!

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗽𝗻𝗶𝗹 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 is special for a number of reasons! Keep those tissues handy. If you’re not his fan already, you’ll end up becoming one.🥹❤



Watch Swapnil’s emotional and inspiring journey on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries!#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/8wlNNjsfxo