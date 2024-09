🚨 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓! 🚨

The @ACBofficials Selection Committee named 16-member squad for the only test match against New Zealand starting this Monday, in Greater Noida, India. The squad is finalized based on players’ performance in the preparation camp.#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/T9uciEkeuZ