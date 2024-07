PM Modi और Putin के साथ साये की तरह रही ये महिला कौन हैं, दोनों नेताओं के लिए किया ये अहम काम

🇷🇺🇮🇳 At the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the President of #Russia near #Moscow, Vladimir Putin & #India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, who is on a two-day official visit to Russia, hold an informal meeting.

The talks will cover prospects for further development of… pic.twitter.com/EAteQAqJLk— Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) July 8, 2024