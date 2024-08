'बांग्लादेश की जनता के साथ एकजुटता से खड़ा है पाकिस्तान', शेख हसीना के इस्तीफे के बाद पाकिस्तान ने दी पहली प्रतिक्रिया

🔊: PR NO. 1️⃣4️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣



Pakistan Stands in Solidarity with the People of Bangladesh



🔗⬇️https://t.co/ysxug2hQgl pic.twitter.com/NrkproVTwN— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 7, 2024