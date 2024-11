Pakistan: हिंसक हुआ इमरान समर्थकों का मार्च; प्रदर्शनकारियों ने 4 रेंजर्स को कार से कुचला; शूट एट साइट का आदेश

Thousands and thousands of Pakistanis are peacefully marching in Islamabad. Their demands are: Revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of the Constitution Return of the stolen mandate Release of political prisoners pic.twitter.com/FYo3YPXUgD

Around 20 people have been directly shot by the paramilitary forces on the orders of the military-backed puppet regime, which is using brute force to prevent citizens from reaching Islamabad for a peaceful protest against the regime. The government has employed every means of… pic.twitter.com/2ypDf8gVHG