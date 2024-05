Hajj 2024: पहली बार भारतीय हज यात्री हाईस्पीड ट्रेन से जाएंगे जेद्दा से मक्का, 300 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलेगी यह ट्रेन

In a historic first, #IndianHajPilgrims, who arrived at the Jeddah airport today, travelled to Mecca by high-speed Haramain Train instead of buses.

India's Consulate General in Jeddah, in coordination with the concerned Saudi authorities, facilitated the arrangement, which will… pic.twitter.com/pmaXSWfzbP— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 26, 2024