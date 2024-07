'दक्षिण चीन सागर के लिए आचार संहिता जरूरी', चीन की दादागिरी पर विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर की दो टूक

Participated at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum #ARF in Vientiane today. Highlighted that:



➡️ Covid, Conflict and Climate highlight our predicament today. Solutions can only emerge through Cooperation - economic, political, technological and connectivity.



➡️ Neither the… pic.twitter.com/03WyEIUdTJ— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 27, 2024