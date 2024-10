Yahya Sinwar की बीवी के हाथ में दिखा 26 लाख का बैग! जानें किस ब्रांड का था पर्स; इजरायल ने किया सनसनीखेज दावा

Sinwar’s wife caught in this photo sneaking to the tunnels the night before October 7th - get this - clutching a $32,000 Hermes Birkin bag!



While Gazans endured hardship under Hamas, Sinwar and his family were shamelessly living in luxury, indulging while sending others to die. pic.twitter.com/Q9fTqhqxo8— Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 20, 2024