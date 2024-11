'अगर भाजपा सीट नहीं जीत पाई तो...', रुझानों में सपा के पिछड़ते ही आक्रामक हुए अवधेश प्रसाद; कह दी बड़ी बात

#WATCH | On counting for Uttar Pradesh By-elections, #JharkhandElection2024 and #MaharashtraElection2024, Samajwadi Paty MP Awdesh Prashad says "...This is the first election after independence where we saw democracy vs dictatorship. By abolishing all the limits of democracy, the… pic.twitter.com/F9Ey4uVHsZ