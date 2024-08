जम्मू-कश्मीर में बलिदान हुए कर्नल मनप्रीत सिंह कीर्ति चक्र से सम्मानित, मां ने कहा- बेटे पर गर्व है

#WATCH | Mohali, Punjab: Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in September 2023, awarded posthumous Kirti Chakra on this Independence Day



His mother Manjit Kaur says, " On one hand I feel good and on the other… pic.twitter.com/4UM96hUZS8— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024