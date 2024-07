रेवंत रेड्डी से क्यों मिलना चाहते हैं चंद्रबाबू नायडू? पत्र लिखकर आमने-सामने बैठक का रखा प्रस्ताव

I have written to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between our two Telugu-speaking States. I look forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance… pic.twitter.com/RKVbBYwpxO— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 1, 2024