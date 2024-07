Wayanad Landslide: तेजस्वी सूर्या ने ऐसा क्या कहा कि होने लगा हंगामा, कांग्रेस ने किया पलटवार

#WATCH | On Wayanad landslide, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya says "In the last 1,800 days since Rahul Gandhi was the MP from Wayanad, he has not raised the issue of landslides and floods even once in the Assembly and in the Parliament..."



He also says "In 2020, the Kerala State Disaster… pic.twitter.com/YkHEIJAtRo— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024