'मेरा करियर 18 साल बाद समाप्त हो गया...', मोदी 3.0 कैबिनेट में जगह नहीं मिलने पर राजीव चंद्रशेखर ने लिखा भावुक पोस्ट

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweets, "Today curtains down on my 18-year stint of public service, of which 3 years I had the privilege to serve with PM Narendra Modi TeamModi2.0. I certainly didnt intend to end my 18 years of public service, as a candidate who lost an Election,… pic.twitter.com/OMQi2jxKtC— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024