अमित शाह और अजीत पवार की गुप्त बैठक में क्या हुई बातचीत? महायुति के बीच सीट बंटवारे खुल गए पत्ते

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah because he had come to Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan. I did discuss some issues related to farming related to cotton, and soybean. I have also requested not to ban the import of onions...We need to… pic.twitter.com/sEFutZ7ks7— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2024