VIDEO: 'बचपन में कार्टून देखा और खुद को फैंटम समझने लगे', CM हिमंत ने Rahul Gandhi को बताया नादान बच्चा

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Rahul Gandhi is an innocent child. He thinks of himself as a phantom. Perhaps he had read or seen a comic in his childhood, that is why he thinks of himself as a… pic.twitter.com/0y40VIVqWA— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024