योगेंद्र यादव ने पहले लगाया NDA की सरकार का अनुमान, अब बीजेपी की सीटों को लेकर की ये भविष्यवाणी; खुश क्यों हुए शशि थरूर?

Thanks @ShashiTharoor for noticing what I say to Karan Thapar.

Actually, I have not revised anything. I’ve been saying all along that BJP won’t cross 272, is around 250 and can even fall below 230. There was some confusion as many friends saw my last video thru the eyes of… https://t.co/ZXJpmZnoB0— Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) May 30, 2024