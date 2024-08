VIDEO: पहले मारी गोली फिर फेंका बम, 25 सेकेंड में BJP नेता पर हुआ जानलेवा हमला; कैमरे में कैद खौफनाक मंजर

TMC goons have resorted to bullets—opening fire on BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey’s vehicle in Bhatpara, hitting his driver.



This is Mamata Banerjee's disgusting desperation on display!



No matter how much blood they spill, the #BangalBandh is a resounding success because Bengal… pic.twitter.com/yUvMGJYpD2— BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) August 28, 2024