Paris Olympics 2024: विनेश फोगाट ने रचा इतिहास, ओलंपिक में कुश्ती के फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बनीं

🇮🇳 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗴𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻! From two quarter-final exits in the last two Olympics to now assuring a medal for India at #Paris2024 , Vinesh Phogat has truly shown the world what she is capable of!

