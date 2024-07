Paris Olympics 2024: मुक्केबाज निकहत जरीन का शानदार आगाज, प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में बनाई जगह

🇮🇳 𝗡𝗶𝗸𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗭𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝘁𝗼 𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁! Nikhat Zareen advances to the round of 16 with a 5-0 win over Maxi Carina Kloetzer in her opening bout.

⏰ She will next take on China's Wu Yu on the 1st of August at 02:30 pm IST in the round of 16.… pic.twitter.com/xW5ePAtSvC