Olympics 2024, Shooting: मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने जीता ब्रॉन्ज, भारत के हिस्से में आया दूसरा मेडल

🇮🇳🔥 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀! A historic achievement for Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh as they win India's first-ever team medal in shooting at the Olympics.

🧐 Here's a look at India's shooting medallists in the Olympics over the years.