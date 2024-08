Paris Olympics 2024: विनेश फोगाट आज दिलाएंगी चौथा मेडल, एक क्लिक में पढ़ें 12वें दिन का शेड्यूल

A busy day awaits for #TeamIndia at #Paris2024 tomorrow.

Day 1⃣2⃣ schedule of 🇫🇷 #ParisOlympics2024 is HERE ✔️

The Indian contingent has a lot to play for as there are 4 medal matches lined up.

Don't miss out on any action from Day 12, let's cheer for #TeamIndia🇮🇳 and… pic.twitter.com/C6oxSK5vG0