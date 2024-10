Fazel Atrachali ने पलट दिया प्रो कबड्डी लीग का इतिहास, ये कारनामा करने वाले बने पहले खिलाड़ी

𝓐𝔂𝓮 𝓢𝓾𝓵𝓽𝓪𝓷! 👑#FazelAtrachali becomes the only #PKL player to complete 500 tackle points! 😳👏

Watch👉#ProKabaddionStar #GujaratGiants 🆚 #TamilThalaivas 30 OCT 7:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/ouUYz4Zsxs