Video: भारतीय सेना का कमाल, 15000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर पहुंचाया दुनिया का पहला पोर्टेबल अस्पताल

Showcasing jointness, #IndianAirForce & #IndianArmy conducted first-of-its-kind paradrop of indigenously-made world's 1st portable hospital at 15,000ft elevation. Aarogya Maitri Health Cube is part of BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri) to enhance HADR… pic.twitter.com/4gz7pH46cq— A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) August 17, 2024