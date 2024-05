विवेकानंद रॉक मेमोरियल में ध्यान से पहले PM मोदी की 33 साल पुरानी तस्वीर हो रही वायरल, कश्मीर का निकला कनेक्शन

Thirty-three years ago, the massive nationwide Ekta Yatra commenced from the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, stretching all the way to Kashmir. All the Ekta Yatris including Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi and @narendramodi circumambulated the statue of Swami Vivekananda… pic.twitter.com/bMQ6qjjIuQ— Modi Archive (@modiarchive) May 30, 2024