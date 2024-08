National Space Day को प्रज्ञान रोवर और विक्रम लैंडर ने बना दिया स्पेशल, 1 साल बाद शेयर की चांद की दुर्लभ तस्वीर

#ISRO is set to reveal the thousands of images captured by the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on #Chandrayaan3's landing anniversary, i.e. tomorrow!! 📸 🌖



Here's a sneak peek at some of those images:



[1/3] Images taken by Pragyan's NavCam: 👇

(Read alt text for details) pic.twitter.com/8wlbaLwzSX— ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) August 22, 2024