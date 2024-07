Rainfall Alert: अगले पांच दिनों तक तेलंगाना-गुजरात समेत इन राज्यों में मौसम रहेगा मेहरबान, होगी मूसलाधार बारिश; IMD का अलर्ट

Under the influence of Low-Pressure Area over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana on 18th & 19th; Vidarbha, south Chhattisgarh on 19th & 20th and south Odisha on 19th July. pic.twitter.com/a6LrBb3DSo— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 18, 2024