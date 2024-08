देश को जल्द मिलेंगे 8 हाई-स्पीड रोड कॉरिडोर, कैबिनेट से मुहर के बाद पीएम मोदी ने गिनाए इसके फायदे

TRANSFORMATIVE boost to India’s infrastructure landscape!



The Cabinet's approval of 8️⃣ National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects at an expenditure of over Rs. 50,000 crore will have a MULTIPLIER EFFECT on our economic GROWTH and boost EMPLOYMENT opportunities.



It also… pic.twitter.com/fim8aNP2Tr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2024