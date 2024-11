By-election 2024 Live Updates: लोगों को लगाया गले, मतदान केंद्र का किया दौरा; वायनाड की जनता से प्रियंका ने क्या की अपील?

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits a polling centre in Wayanad Voting is currently underway in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded Sathyan Mokeri from this seat. BJP has… pic.twitter.com/RSfq3z8AT1

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "My expectation is that the people of Wayanad will give me the chance to repay the love and affection they have shown and to work for them and to be their representative. I hope… pic.twitter.com/LYg9Sgg4OE